The last two years have been tough on students, but there is still plenty of room to take lemons and make lemonade out of the situation. The Kittitas School District graduation Saturday took time to recognize the hard work graduates put into the process of getting to that culmination point, while also pausing reflect on the good times the class experienced along the way. The graduation ceremony was a reflection of these good times, with fireworks, bouncy balls and plenty of inside jokes and references for the students and staff.