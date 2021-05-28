Cancel
Music

The Weeknd, Elton John honored at iHeartRadio Awards

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd was the big winner at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, scooping Male Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Blinding Lights," while H.E.R., Brandi Carlile and Demi Lovato united for a tribute to Elton John, who received the Icon Award. (May 28) Subscribe for more Breaking...

MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

Metallica Prep Black Album Covers LP Featuring Elton John, Weezer

Metallica announced a companion to their upcoming Black Album 30th-anniversary box set: The Metallica Blacklist, a package of 53 cover songs by an array of famous artists. That list includes Weezer, My Morning Jacket, Cage the Elephant, St. Vincent, Ghost and a supergroup featuring Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Metallica's own Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, WATT and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
TV SeriesConnecticut Post

'The Crown' Team on the Importance of Diana Dancing to Elton John in Season 4

Director Benjamin Caron and editor Yan Miles first began working together on the Season 1 episode of “The Crown” entitled “Assassins,” and they immediately hit it off. “There was a familiarity,” Caron recalls of their first meeting. And now, “after five years together, I spend more time with Yan than I do my wife sometimes. I think there’s a very honest understanding of each other’s lives and that is part of the journey.”
Celebritieswesternmassnews.com

Elton John to perform at Gillette Stadium as part of final tour

NEW YORK (WGGB/WSHM/AP) — Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S. “Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022 and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

Elton John tribute show to kick off amphitheatre's season

The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre will rocket into its 2021 season with "Remember When Rock Was Young - the Elton John Tribute" on July 10. The show is a full strength stage experience capturing the music, costumes and charisma of Sir Elton John. It stars the multi-award winning, singer, actor and pianist Craig A. Meyer. In addition to his numerous roles in film, television and on Broadway, Meyer has toured internationally and recorded with music legends including Frankie Valli and Barry Manilow.
MusicMinneapolis Star Tribune

Elton John adds dates to final tour, including stadium shows

NEW YORK — Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S. "Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022 and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.
MusicIdaho8.com

Elton John announces final ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour dates

Elton John has announced a final tour called “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” three and a half years after his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour.”. “The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career,” John said in a statement. “Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows. To all my friends down under, We’ll be seeing you too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town.”
Musicmetalinjection

Here's The Full Version of MILEY CYRUS' Cover of METALLICA's "Nothing Else Matters" with ELTON JOHN, YO-YO MA

So remember when Miley Cyrus said she was working on a Metallica covers album? We assumed, like many that she meant she was working on an album full of Metallica covers. But what she clearly actually meant was that she was contributing a song to a compilation of Metallica covers, which the thrash legends announced yesterday. Miley's contribution is now up for streaming.
MusicKTSA

Elton John @ The Alamodome

Elton John comes to the Alamodome October 29th, 2022 for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Tickets go on sales June 30th at 10am at eltonjohn.com. Keep listening to 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 for free tickets.
Behind Viral VideosWebster County Citizen

Sir Elton John and David Furnish to host YouTube Pride 2021

Sir Elton John and David Furnish are set to host YouTube’s Pride 2021 event. The ‘Tiny Dancer’ hitmaker and his husband will host YouTube Pride 2021 on the video platform on June 25 in celebration of Pride Month, which takes place throughout June. Alongside Elton and David, LGBTQ+ stars including...
MusicPosted by
CNN

Carrie Underwood and John Legend win Video of the Year at CMT Music Awards

(CNN) — Carrie Underwood and John Legend took home the coveted award for Video of the Year at the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night. Underwood and Legend teamed up for "Hallelujah" in 2020, and despite some stiff competition in the category the duo prevailed. The voting was done by fans via Twitter.
Celebritiesd23.com

Pride Month Spotlight: Legendary Handprints—Sir Elton John

The monumental career of singer, songwriter, and performer Sir Elton John has made him one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide. Winning a wide array of industry awards including Grammys®, Tonys®, and an Oscar®, Elton continues to add to his personal repertoire of 35 gold and 25 platinum albums.
Chicago, ILz1071fm.com

Rock legend Elton John

Rock legend Elton John has announced a show at Soldier Field on Friday, August 5th of next year (2022) as part of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” final tour, and The Z wants to send you to the show to say goodbye! Tune in weekday afternoons with Alycia Tassone Monday, June 28th through Wednesday, June 30th for your chance to win a pair of seats to what could be Elton John’s last show in Chicago! Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 30th at AXS.com, but you can punch your ticket to the final Elton John Stadium Tour right here on Z-107!
TV & VideosBillboard

Elton John Set as Newest Host for 'YouTube Pride 2021' Livestream Event

This Pride season, Elton John is rolling out the rainbow carpet and getting ready to take on some hosting duties. On Monday (June 14), YouTube announced that John, as well as his husband David Furnish, are joining "YouTube Pride 2021" as the event's latest hosts. Along with fellow co-hosts Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander, Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel and Daniel Howell, John and Furnish will appear on their own YouTube channel as two of the evening's emcees, raising money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Trevor Project and akt.
Pittsburgh, PAEllwood City Ledger

Elton John to play PNC Park in 2022

PITTSBURGH — Maybe Sir Elton John will wear a black and gold Pittsburgh Pirates jersey as he sings "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road." We shall find out Sept. 16, 2022, when the musical superstar plays PNC Park as part of his expansive farewell tour. American Express Card members can purchase pre-sale...
star967.net

See Elton John at Soldier Field!

Listen to Kevin & Brooke in the mornings all next week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Elton John!. They will be giving them away every morning between 6-9am with Krappy Karaoke!. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, June 30th at 10am at eltonjohn.com.
MusicTelegraph

Regimental Sgt Zippo, review: Elton John’s long-lost album is a psychedelic jumble

Imagine a portal in the space-time continuum ripping open, and through it tumbling an album that never was: the long-lost psychedelic opus of a piano-playing teenage prodigy from Pinner, arriving from an incense-filled studio in swinging London. The title may sound like a parody, but in 1968, Regimental Sgt Zippo was genuinely intended to introduce 19-year-old Elton John to the world, with songs about the reincarnation of a religious ruin in Lincolnshire (When I Was Tealby Abbey) and a love affair with a woman who looks like a kilt (Tartan Coloured Lady).
CelebritiesCleveland Scene

Elton John To Perform at Progressive Field in July 2022

On a farewell tour that just keeps going, singer-songwriter Elton John has announced what he says are the final dates for his award-winning Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe. He performs on July 30, 2022, at Progressive Field. “Hello, all you wonderful...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Glastonbury sleuths think they’ve worked out Elton John will headline 2022 festival

Internet sleuths seem to have unveiled a Glastonbury 2022 headliner.The music festival has been cancelled for the second year running due to the pandemic, meaning its 50th anniversary celebrations continue to be put on hold.Ahead of the festival’s first cancellation in 2020, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney were announced as headliners. Due to scheduling commitments, though, it now seems as if these artists will no longer be able to perform.However, one replacement might have been set: Elton John.Earlier this week, John’s fans were delighted to learn that the musician would resume his delayed farewell tour in 2022....
MusicPeople

Elton John Adds Final Dates to 'Farewell' Tour Before Officially Retiring

The singer, 74, announced the final dates for his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour on Wednesday. John shared the news in a video on social media, saying: "I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career."
Public HealthBoston Herald

Elton John to resume ‘Farewell’ tour derailed by pandemic

The Yellow Brick Road never looked so golden for Elton John who will resume his “farewell” tour in 2022 with a date at the height of summer at Gillette after his swansong odyssey around the globe was derailed by the pandemic. Announcing the final dates of his tour on social...