Uintah High School celebrated the graduation of more than 400 seniors on May 28th at Coach Belcher Stadium. Uintah School District issued a press release on the major event sharing that the graduates entered the stadium to applause and cheers from hundreds of family members and friends...Senior Class President John Brown encouraged his classmates to look to the future instead of clinging to memories of the past. "Let us use our talents and our still ever-growing experiences and knowledge to conquer these next few years of life," Brown said. "Whether that's college, work, missions, I have nothing but faith that the Class of 2021 will leave a legacy that will be remembered for generations..." Seventeen seniors were recognized for earning a cumulative 4.0 GPA, receiving their diploma cases first. Those 17 seniors then read the names of their classmates as they received their diploma cases from Principal Shipton. Commencement ended with the tradition of the graduates moving their tassels from right to left before throwing their caps skyward in celebration.