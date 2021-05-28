The police won't protect a Black woman like me. So I bought a gun.
I never thought I'd own a gun. But there I was, in Hazard, Ky., in the middle of a pandemic on a Saturday, buying a .38 snub-nosed revolver. I'm not your stereotypical gun owner, and I'm not entirely comfortable with it. Growing up in Kansas, guns weren't part of my family's culture. As a student of public policy, I know that owning a gun increases the likelihood that a person will become a victim of gun violence. And as a Black woman, I am a statistical rarity, since most gun owners in America are White men.www.sfgate.com