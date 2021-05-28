The police won't protect a Black woman like me. So I bought a gun.

An investigation by The Trace and USA Today reports that the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms’ enforcement of laws regulating U.S. gun sellers is completely lax and dysfunctional, with sometimes-deadly consequences. Reporters found that even when gun stores had clearly violated the law—often by illegally selling firearms to people who are not allowed to have them—they rarely received more than a slap on the wrist. The investigation found that of all the inspections on gun stores conducted by ATF officials between 2010 and 2019 that found dealers had violated laws around the selling of guns, some 81 percent didn’t even get a written warning. Only a tiny fraction, 1.6 percent, had the ATF seek to revoke their firearm-selling license.