On This Day: 28 May 2015

Michael Jackson's only daughter, Paris Jackson, has had a burgeoning modeling and music career over the course of the past few years, but she rarely discusses her family and childhood. However, in a new interview with Willow Smith for the web series Red Table Talk, Paris got candid about her father's death; growing up a Jehovah's Witness with her grandmother, Katherine Jackson, who was her guardian; and reconnecting with her biological mother, Debbie Rowe as a teen. Paris also shared a recent, rare picture of her and her mother. Read on to see what Paris said and what her relationship is like with the Jackson family and Rowe now.