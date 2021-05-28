ShowBiz Minute: iHeartRadio, Spears, Oscars

Sharon Stone is being applauded after candid resurfaced comments about Meryl Streep raised eyebrows online.A fan of Stone’s shared an excerpt from an interview published last month after noticing it was Streep’s birthday.The interviewer at Everything Zoomerwas speaking to Stone ahead of the publication of her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, and asked her what it had been like to “finally” work with Streep in Steven Soderbergh film The Laundromat.“I like the way you phrase that, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep,” Stone replied. “You didn’t say, ‘Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.’...