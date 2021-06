After a wild week, investors are still keeping an eye on several volatile meme stocks. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) stock suffered a 13.2% drop yesterday, breaching its previously supportive 10-day moving average, and has been oscillating above and below flatline so far today -- last seen up 0.6% to trade at $43.07. The movie theater stock has been falling from its June 2 record high of $72.62, however, short interest still makes up an impressive 181.6% of the equity's available float. Meanwhile, analysts are wholeheartedly bearish on the social media-backed stock, with three of the four in coverage carrying a tepid "hold," while one sports a "strong sell." Year-to-date, AMC is still up nearly 2,000%.