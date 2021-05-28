Iowa DNR Kicks off State Park Passport Program

I can tell you that after living in the city for the better part of 26 years now, the simple life of country living certainly has it's appeal. I rediscover it every time we visit my parents at their farm north of Anamosa. It's so quiet. All you hear are the birds and the wind. It should come as no surprise that many people who live in a more rural setting are realizing the appeal to city dwellers like myself. They're transforming rural settings into amazing Airbnb homes people can rent. One in the Iowa City area even resembles a barn. At least on the outside.