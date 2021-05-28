Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa DNR Kicks off State Park Passport Program

By Eric Stone
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 19 days ago
It may not feel as such weather-wise today, but the unofficial first weekend of summer is here, and boy, are we ready. Memorial Day weekend serves as a time to remember and show appreciation for the brave men and women in uniform we've lost, but it's also a time when many Iowans start thinking summer and for some, that includes hanging out at their favorite state park to fish, hike, camp or just enjoy nature. Some 30,000 check-ins at Iowa state parks were recorded last year according to the Iowa Tourism Office and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). They have made it even better to enjoy them.

Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

This Might Be the Most Popular Place to Get Taco Pizza In Iowa

One of my favorite discoveries ever since I moved to Iowa has been a classic Midwest delicacy; taco pizza. I've been on a bit of a mission to find the best taco pizza in the area. Back home on the East Coast, the closest thing we have to taco pizza is a walking taco. My mind was blown when I saw you could put all of the good parts of a taco on a pizza.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Drought & Heat Concerns Could Burn 4th of July Fun

Just as we thought the COVID-19 pandemic was loosening its grip on our fun and finally letting us out to play, suddenly Mother Nature might have other ideas. Iowa's News Now says that with the state in the thick of a prolonged heatwave and major drought conditions, and the 4th of July a mere couple of weeks, fireworks events may be put on hold or canceled if some raindrops don't come falling on our heads (apologies to the late, great B.J. Thomas).
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Have You Tried the Most Delicious Donut in Iowa?

National Donut Day was celebrated all across the United States back on June 4th, but we're still celebrating here in Eastern Iowa!. The website Love Food recently published their list of the best donut in every state, and the pick for Iowa isn't too far of a drive from Cedar Rapids. Now, it's important to note that Love Food didn't explain exactly how they came up with their list, the article simply says they "scoured the country," but we're going to trust that they did thorough research.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Hanna Park in Marion To Get Soccer Mini-Pitch

If you have a young soccer player/fan in your household like I do, then this news should be pretty exciting! Hanna Park in Marion has be chosen as one of 10 sites in the state of Iowa to receive soccer mini-pitch playing areas, in an effort to expand interest in the game across the state. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the $100,000 mini-pitch is being given to the city as part of the $1 million statewide Pro Iowa campaign.
Where's the Thunder?
104.5 KDAT

Where’s the Thunder?

We all know that it's been a very dry spring across Iowa, but the lack of precipitation also corresponds to a minuscule amount of thunder across the state. So far in June, there have only been two hours of the rumblings of thunder in Waterloo. That number is well below the average of over 19 hours for the month of June, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet:
EconomyPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Why are Millions of Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies Still Unsold?

We usually report on shortages of items during the pandemic, but today comes news of a shocking surplus. Iowa's News Now via the Associated Press says there are some 15 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies still unsold!. What caused such a concerning shortage?. There is certainly no shortage of...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

What’s the Perfect Gift for an Iowa Dad this Father’s Day? [GALLERY]

Father's Day is this weekend (yikes!) and that means you're probably scrambling to find your dad the perfect gift. Fear not, my fellow delegator: there are plenty of perfect gifts you can still buy for any Iowa dad. Before I start with the ideas, I'm assuming your dad is much like mine. So some of my suggestions may miss the mark, I concede. However, the idea is to get him a gift, you're likely not looking for more than one so, I hope you find someone decent.
Iowa City, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa City Barn Converted Into An Amazing Airbnb [PHOTOS]

I can tell you that after living in the city for the better part of 26 years now, the simple life of country living certainly has it's appeal. I rediscover it every time we visit my parents at their farm north of Anamosa. It's so quiet. All you hear are the birds and the wind. It should come as no surprise that many people who live in a more rural setting are realizing the appeal to city dwellers like myself. They're transforming rural settings into amazing Airbnb homes people can rent. One in the Iowa City area even resembles a barn. At least on the outside.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Black Bear Spotted Near Dubuque, Iowa Credit Union

What do you do if you're a bear and you need some fast weekend cash? Apparently the answer is you mosey into Dubuque and stop by a credit union if a new photo share is accurate. The DuTrac Community Credit Union shared this special wildlife spotting on their Facebook page.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Hey Iowa Come On, it’s Raise our Freeway Speed Limits [OPINION]

We need to discuss speed limits in the state of Iowa. I think one needs to be updated. Before we get there, let's explore the current speed limit structure in Iowa: in the state, a majority of highways have a 55 mph speed limit. Rural interstate highways, such as I-380, carry a 70 mph speed limit. Urban Interstates range from 55 to 65 mph, and some smaller, one-lane highways tend to land at 60 mph. That's a lot of numbers, right? I only want to focus on one: the 70 mph limit on rural interstate highways, like the aforementioned Interstate 380.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Gene Wilder Went to College in Iowa

Come with me, and you'll be in a world of pure imagination... Or in Gene Wilder's real-life situation, you may just be in the Midwest. I was scrolling through Facebook when I came across this interesting post from an Iowa university. It turns out that one of the most iconic actors of the 20th century called the Hawkeye State home for a few years.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

The First Downtown Cedar Rapids Farmers Market is This Saturday

This Saturday, June 19th marks the return of a very popular event here in Cedar Rapids... the Downtown Farmers Market! Because of the pandemic, the 2020 events were held in a drive-thru fashion, but all the 2021 markets are set to be held in-person. They will still look a little different than past years, though. According to a recent article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette:
Coralville, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Popular Coralville Hotel to Change Names and Management

Posh accommodations will continue with a change in its look at a popular hotel for Kinnick Stadium gameday fans to stay at on football weekends, basketball overnights and more. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, on August 18, just in time for the start of the first post-COVID football season, the 57,588 square-foot city-owned Marriott hotel and convention center will transform into the "Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel and Conference Center", owned by Marcus Hotels & Resorts.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

WATCH: Eastern Iowa Cow Drops By Starbucks

Gucci the cow strikes again! This time he's grabbing himself a cup of joe. One of my favorite Tik Tok account keeps raising the bar with hilarious and adorable content. Mason Corkery went viral on the social video sharing app for his adventures with his pet cow Gucci. The two most popular videos that he's shared are of the duo going to Dairy Queen and Chick-Fil-A.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Casinos Seeing Record Pandemic Rebound

Another sign that the pandemic is coming to and end? Iowa casinos are on pace to have their biggest year ever. And that includes before the down year of 2020. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that gambling officials say that pent up post pandemic spending is one reason why casinos are seeing a revenue surge.