Cajun Corner – Feufollet
Feufollet are a young Cajun band, hailing from Lafayette, Louisiana. They represent the newer generation of Cajun musicians keeping this great music alive. They take Cajun, Honky Tonk, and String band music as their launchpad and then let the music take them where it will and this is reflected in the band’s name. A Feufollet is a Wil-O’-the -Wisp, a mythical creature to be found in swamplands and other dark places, often mischievous and given to luring travellers from their chosen path – the perfect name for a band who rarely follow a simple route in their songs.americana-uk.com