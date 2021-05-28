Cajun Corner – Feufollet

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Bullet for My Valentine are teasing fans with possible new music! The band has shared a 30 second clip and their website is hinting at a June 18 music release. They’ve also been teasing new music with social media posts, including one of the band in the studio. “Relaxing in the studio, but don’t be fooled – we’ve been hard at work putting together something that’s guaranteed to blow your mind BFMV fans,” the photo’s caption said. “You think you know Bullet For My Valentine? Think again. Stay tuned.”