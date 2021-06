For individuals dealing with or recovering from disordered eating, the term fear food might be a familiar one. For the unfamiliar, the phrase is used to describe anxiety-inducing foods. That anxiety is often derived from unfounded notions about how food might impact your body. Fear foods differ from person to person. One individual's fear might be a banana while another's could be olive oil. Despite this range, most fear foods have one thing in common: someone, at some point, decided to place a moral standard on their consumption. Our society has created a normative hierarchy for food. It is a hierarchy based solely on nutritional or caloric content and devoid of factors, such as mental health or general enjoyment, that might contribute to a food's overall value. I hope that through this challenge I can further detach myself from the strict "good" or "bad" binary I historically attached to food.