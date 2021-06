To whet our appetites before a new hatchback version of the 2022 Honda Civic debuts on June 23, the automaker has released a teaser image and a tantalizing detail. Like the outgoing Civic Hatchback — but not the redesigned 2022 Civic sedan — the new model will remain available with a 6-speed manual transmission. It’s not clear what versions of the Civic Hatchback will retain the 6-speed manual, but it’s safe to bet that the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) in the sedan will also make an appearance in the hatchback.