Hands-On With The New Tudor Black Bay Ceramic In Amsterdam

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my 15+ years of collecting watches, it’s that we watch lovers will never completely unite on anything. But, sometimes, we can come pretty damn close. I can’t claim to speak for everyone in the watch-loving community right now, but having taken a passing glance at the comments on Tudor’s Instagram release video of the Black Bay Ceramic, the overarching sentiment is clear: the Shield just pulled a straight-up grandma move! Like a sweater on Christmas for the ninth year in a row, today we have been given yet another Black Bay. This time, however, we’ve got a ceramic case to deal with. Good move/bad move? Let’s discuss…