Racing League unveils ‘dynamic brands’ as new partners

ConcernedApe is most widely known for creating the beloved Stardew Valley, which saw huge success over the years following its release. We’ve known for a while there was another title by them in the works, but now we’ve gotten our first brand new look at the in-development game. The brand new title is Haunted Chocolatier, a title that seemingly takes a young chocolatier and has them making various delicacies to impress those around them, including some ghostly fellows as well. Players will seemingly travel to another world to find ingredients in order to make brand new creations, and offer gifts to friends while also running a shop. The trailer teases some other interesting mysteries, but we’ll have to wait to see even more about this brand new title.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO