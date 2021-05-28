CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racing League unveils ‘dynamic brands’ as new partners

By Ted Orme-Claye
insidersport.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleThe Racing League has announced ‘dynamic brands’ as new partners, including media outlet News UK as well as a suite of individual team sponsors. Commencing on 29 July, the Racing League will see 12 teams of between two and four trainers, three jockeys, stable staff and a squad of 30 horses...

