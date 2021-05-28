PARTNERS FOR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WANTS TO HEAR FROM YOU

When Lucio Fuentez relocated his migrant family to Sheboygan County more than 40 years ago, finding his way and putting down roots in an unfamiliar place was mostly up to him. The experience motivated him to help others going through similar experiences, and in 1975, Belgium-Random Lake Migrant Services was born. Now known as Partners for Community Development, the nonprofit organization has expanded its services for low-to-moderate income clients to areas as far as Door County to the north and parts of Milwaukee to the south. And now it’s seeking input on how it can serve even better through a survey regarding awareness of the organization and community issues that need to be addressed. Answering nine short questions will take just a few minutes and you can remain anonymous if you wish.