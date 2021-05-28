Fantasy Baseball 2021: Hidden Gems to Stream for Injured MLB Players for Week 10
We're not mad—well, maybe a bit—but we just really want to get to the bottom of this because injuries are getting out of hand. Marcell Ozuna could lose six weeks to multiple finger fractures. Bryce Harper landed on the injured list with a bruised forearm. Elbow inflammation halted Noah Syndergaard's comeback from Tommy John surgery. Corey Kluber could miss at least two months with a shoulder injury. Luke Voit went down with an oblique strain.bleacherreport.com