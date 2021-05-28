Fantasy Baseball 2021: Hidden Gems to Stream for Injured MLB Players for Week 10

Welcome to June! We’re no longer in the early part of the season and have a much better idea of how things could transpire throughout the year. Many fantasy managers find themselves forced to make moves to stay competitive. This means that plenty of underperformers with high potential may be up for grabs. This also means that your overperformers have special value to these teams that need an immediate shakeup. Determining the best trade candidates isn’t an easy exercise though, so we’ve got our featured experts here to tell you which players they’re eyeing as buy-low or sell-high targets.