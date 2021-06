If you planted trees recently, make sure they are getting watered. Any tree that was planted in the past two years, as far back as the spring of 2019, could use some extra water. While Elkhart County is not yet listed as being in early or moderate drought conditions, we are qualified as “abnormally dry” – the stage before drought – by the National Integration Drought Information System. As of this weekend, we are 2.84 inches below normal annual precipitation levels.