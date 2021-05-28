Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cruella: Disney's live-action origin story gets mixed reviews

BBC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney's new live-action origin story Cruella, which stars Emma Stone and Dame Emma Thompson, has received a mixed response from critics. The film is a prequel to 101 Dalmatians and follows Cruella de Vil from her roots as an orphaned urchin to an aspiring fashion designer determined to avenge her mother's death.

www.bbc.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Kevin Maher
Person
Peter Bradshaw
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Tonya Harding
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Origin Story#Fashion House#Dalmatians#Guardian#Times#Disney Pictures#Telegraph#Bbc Culture#The Daily Mail#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Animation
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesNBC Bay Area

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Here’s when you can watch ‘Black Widow’ for free on Disney+

2020 was a lost year for Marvel due to the COVID pandemic, but the studio is more than making up for it with an incredibly busy start to 2021. Already this year, we have seen WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the first episode of Loki, and we’re not even halfway through June. Sadly, Marvel’s movie drought has now reached 23 months, but the MCU is finally making its triumphant return to theaters next month with the release of Black Widow. Two years is much longer than anyone expected to wait between movies when Spider-Man: Far From Home debuted...
Moviesthemovieblog.com

Cruella (2021): Justifies Disney’s Biggest Villain, Cruella de Vil

Walt Disney Studios is once again making a live-action film of one of its greatest villains, after Maleficent. This time, the villain is none other than Cruella de Vil from the Disney franchise 101 Dalmatians. The film was released theatrically and on Disney+ on May 28, 2021. Cruella (2021) focuses...
Beauty & Fashionblacknerdproblems.com

Disney’s Cruella has Fashion and Lewks for Days

Listen, say what you want about remakes and reboots but understand that Disney played no games with Cruella. Emma Stone plays the legendary icon and turns her into a fashion icon throughout the film. Emma Thompson comes through full strength with the villainy. The plot was loose but the lewks, the fashion, and Cruella getting her revenge are enough to hold it down. Check out our review below but be warned, we go deep in the spoilers for Cruella.
MoviesDigital Courier

Disney planning Cruella sequel

Disney is working on a 'Cruella' sequel. Although the movie - starring Emma Stone and Dame Emma Thompson - has just been released, Disney executives are so happy with its commercial and critical reception, that they are starting to plan a follow-up, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Thank you for...
Beauty & Fashionweddingstylemagazine.com

TOM DAVIES DESIGNS GLASSES FOR DISNEY’S CRUELLA

The summer film season is kicking off with Disney’s much-anticipated Cruella, the latest installment of villain-centric Disney flicks. On the fashion front, Tom Davies, the British eyewear designer, has designed the glasses for the characters Cruella (played by Emma Stone) and The Baroness (played by Emma Thompson) for the live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinema's most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, Cruella de Vil. What began as a small project for Davies ended up with him making glasses for almost the entire cast of the film, which launched simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on 28 May 2021.
Moviesimdb.com

There’s Already a ‘Cruella’ Sequel in Development at Disney, Darling

Cruella has barely spent a whole week at the box office and on Disney+ Premier Access, but apparently that’s enough for the House of Mouse to already begin development on a sequel. The origin story of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil put Emma Stone in the shoes of the maniac who once wanted to […]
Moviesviewpointsonline.org

Disney’s ‘Cruella’ has too much bark but not enough bite

Walt Disney Pictures’ latest live-action adventure might very well be the most ambitious movie ever made. It takes one of the studio’s most iconic villains, one whose main goal is to kill and skin a group of dalmatian puppies, and attempts to make her likeable. Whether or not they succeed in this is debatable but I’m sure we can all agree on one thing: that’s a pretty big swing.
Moviestoonado.com

CRUELLA Sequel Reportedly In Development As Disney Praises Film's Box Office And Disney+ Performance

Apparently, we haven't seen the last of Cruella de Vil. Following the debut of the live-action origin story about the iconic villainess best known from Disney's One Hundred and One Dalmatians, Disney has reportedly given the greenlight for a sequel. While details are obviously still being kept under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter states a sequel to the Emma Stone-starring Cruella is in "early development" with director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara expected to return.
Beauty & Fashionam630theword.com

4 Things Parents Should Know about Disney's Cruella

Estella is a self-made young woman with a flair for fashion and an uncanny talent for crime. That’s what happens when a girl is made an orphan at a young age and left to fend for herself on the streets of London. She maintains the interests of her youth – she wants to be a fashion designer – but she also learns new “skills.” Like pickpocketing.
Beauty & Fashionwhereyat.com

Film Review: Cruella

Now available in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, Cruella is a mostly fun origin story. Emma Stone plays Estella, an orphan in 60s & 70s London with a talent for design and mischief. She lands a job with the Baroness (Emma Thompson), a narcissistic and ruthless fashion magnate. What follows is essentially a Disney version of a heist film.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Imaginary Pitch Meeting that Led to Disney’s Cruella

Obviously if you don’t like spoilers then it’s time to look away and go watch Cruella before learning what anyone has to say about it. Of course, if anyone watched videos like this before watching the movie they might find that their desire to watch kind of dwindles since the sensible and practical manner in which the movies are torn down is kind of disconcerting. But in the nature of having fun with it, since the suspension of disbelief is strong in Hollywood, the new Cruella movie is a tale that kind of redesigns the character in a way and tries to give people a reason to empathize with her since everything up until now has shown Cruella as a truly evil and vile woman that will do anything to get her way. Seeing her as anything but evil has already been done in the past in the show Once Upon A Time, but it’s likely that few people remember that, especially when Disney has been pushing this idea so hard. So it becomes plausible to show sympathy towards Cruella, who begins her life as a young girl who supposedly sees her mother killed by the Baroness, runs away, forms a group of thieves with a young Jasper and Horace, and then designs her own clothing line to rival of that of the Baroness, as she eventually becomes the cruel and vindictive individual she would one day become. Watching her become that coldhearted individual might have been nice, but it was a pretty quick transition from being an employee and thief to being someone that was on her way to wealth and power. From the moment this movie was announced to be happening it was kind of hard to think that it would follow the storyline that was laid down so long ago, especially since origin stories aren’t always known to do such a thing. One would think that it would be practical to do this, but it feels as though Cruella could be changing things up a bit, as at the end it’s more than evident that a race-swap has taken place, as is one of the more popular things to do these days in the sake of diversity.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Cruella 2: 5 Reasons Why It's Great The Disney Sequel Is Happening

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Cruella is out and available to purchase on Disney+, and by and large, the origin story of the villain of 101 Dalmatians appears to be a hit with audiences. Now we've learned that a sequel is already in the works, and will give audiences more stories with Estella before she goes full tilt on being a villain.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Disney Princess See the Story (Board Game) Review

As a woman in my thirties, I grew up with Disney, Aladdin and Jasmine are my #couplegoals and I’m a sucker for any talking animals I can find. I thought I’d be a shoo-in to crush my six-year-old in Disney Princess See the Story Game, but it turns out Funko wants me to do about 25 years of research before I’m ready.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

The Beast Must Die and its story’s origins

I am glad Lucy Mangan liked the start of The Beast Must Die and encouraged us all to watch the BritBox serial to the end (TV review, 28 May). All the same, this version of the story is a bit of a travesty. I should know, as I was, in my father’s imagination, the six-year-old Martin or Martie whose death was caused by a bullish driver who knocked me down in our Cheltenham lane, failed to stop, and began the story. My father, the then-fashionable poet Cecil Day-Lewis, kept our family going with 20 detective novels written as Nicholas Blake. The father who saw the accident, and swore vengeance, was a detective story writer just like my dad.