Storms ahead as Memorial Day travel begins

The threat of active weather is diminishing and our temperatures are heating up in your Friday forecast. Get ready for dangerous heat on the way to northern California over the next several days as high pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest. The threat of active weather is diminishing Friday as the low pressure that brought the unstable conditions to our region is breaking down and shifting east. High pressure will dominate the forecast across the entire West Coast over the next several days. The active weather from Thursday afternoon and night has tapered off this morning, and we have mostly clear conditions overhead for the start of your Friday. Sunny skies are expected across almost all of our region, but there will still be a slight threat of thunderstorms in the Sierra up to Plumas County today. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley, 50's to 60's in the foothills, and in the 40's to 50's in our mountain zones Friday morning. We'll have mostly light winds today. Valley areas will see winds up to 10mph out of the south, while foothill and mountain areas start to have northwest winds to 10mph this afternoon. Humidity will dip into the 15 to 25 percent range for most of us this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 90's to around 106 degrees in the valley, 80's to mid 90's in the foothills and Sierra, and 90's in the Northern Mountains this afternoon. The hot and dry conditions paired with the lighter winds and lack of thunderstorms will allow our fire danger to dip into the moderate range for most of us today.