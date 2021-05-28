Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Yuja’s getting shorter

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe’s playing this week with the London Symphony Orchestra in truncated concerts and pink skirts. Wang’s fingerwork is as dazzling as her shocking-pink evening wear. I hope I may be forgiven the sartorial observation, but it’s not irrelevant: there’s something similarly attention-seeking about her phrasing and tonal shading. Whether it’s felt genuinely to emerge from the music itself is perhaps a matter of taste, but there’s no denying it’s arresting and individual. Far better that than a banal, workaday reading – something no one could ever accuse Wang of delivering.

slippedisc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

The Best of Take3 Headlines OKM Festival Tonight

The Best of Take3 takes the stage tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center. Their program includes works by: Bach, John Lennon, Billy Joel, as well as themes from: Game of Thrones, Fortnite, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more. With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the...
Musiccollinsdictionary.com

World Music Day

‘If music be the food of love, play on’ must be the second best-known quote from the Bard. These words uttered – or crooned in some performances – by Duke Orsino, who is in love with love itself, constitute the very first line of Twelfth Night. 21 June marks not...
Musicclassical-music.com

Where are the best blue plaques for composers and musicians in the UK?

One of the more joyful distractions when walking down a British road is to have your attention suddenly caught by a distinctive flash of blue on the side of a building. Instantly, you know that the building must be important. Stopping in your tracks, you wander up intrigued, and take a closer look. Sometimes the writing on the blue circle – usually a circle but not always so – will inform you about an interesting local person of whom you have never heard; at other times, it tells you that the building has a link with someone very famous indeed. In either case, you leave feeling satisfyingly more knowledgeable than you arrived.
Musicdance-teacher.com

Playlists Getting Stale? Here’s How to Get Out of a Musical Rut

There’s a fine line between having tried-and-true music for technique class and using the same songs over and over again to the point that they become stale—and drive your students (and maybe yourself) stir-crazy. Bringing a variety of music into your classes isn’t just great for your students’ technical and...
Entertainmentjazztimes.com

A Tribute to Wayne Shorter at New York’s River to River Festival

Terri Lyne Carrington, Esperanza Spalding, and Leo Genovese open the event with an outdoor concert honoring the jazz legend. On June 10, the River to River Festival returned to downtown Manhattan for the launch of its 20th edition (which runs through Sunday, June 27), and Wayne Shorter was very much on everyone’s mind. Kicking off the festivities, bassist/vocalist Esperanza Spalding, keyboardist Leo Genovese, and drummer Terri Lyne Carrington performed an outdoor concert in honor of the great saxophonist and composer at the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center on the Lower East Side. Following the performance, there was a screening of WS, a longer super nova, a new film on Shorter directed by Arthur Jafa, and a filmed conversation between Spalding and Shorter, moderated by Greg Tate and Craig Street, focusing on the two musicians’ new jointly composed opera Iphigenia. (If you’re interested in seeing Jafa’s film, there will be further digital-only screenings on June 17, 19, 24, and 26; visit the River to River Festival website for more information.)
Books & Literaturechelseanewsny.com

Getting Books into People’s Hands

In a hidden corner of Elizabeth Street Garden, Brittany Bond is tending to her daughter and talking about Iris Murdoch. There’s mud underfoot and shade overhead, both gifts from the previous night’s thunderstorm. Bond explains that the Irish-British writer was a favorite of female writers when they focused on academic writing.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Bauhaus Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Gothic rock icons Bauhaus announced a few of the dates from their rescheduled world tour, including stops in Mexico City, London, New York and Los Angeles. The tour is mostly set for October-November 2021, plus one May 2022 appearance announced so far. The full tour schedule is reportedly still in the process of being confirmed, and will be revealed in its entirety at a later date.
Celebritieskentlive.news

The Queen's 'favourite film' that she watches 'every year' with her grandchildren

When the going gets tough, there's nothing like kicking back and watching your favourite movie. For the Royal Family, 2021 has certainly been a bumpy ride. As well as facing lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic like everyone else, the family has also had to deal with turbulence caused by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's revelatory interviews with Oprah Winfrey.
Theater & Danceedmidentity.com

Dance to Trance and Listen to This EDCLV 2021 quantumVALLEY Playlist

In honor of the dazzling EDC Las Vegas 2021 lineup, we’ve curated a playlist for each stage starting with the sounds of quantumVALLEY!. Words alone simply won’t do justice for the elation we’re all feeling as the gates for EDC Las Vegas officially open on October 22, especially after a year of worldwide panic and loss. Many of us thought that we would never be able to pick up the pieces but here we are, getting ready to converge once again, under the electric sky. To celebrate the homecoming we’re taking this week to deliver a playlist from each major stage, beginning with quantumVALLEY!
Theater & Dancedjmag.com

Nile Rogers is launching a roller-disco in LA, The DiscOasis

Nile Rodgers is launching a roller-disco, dubbed The DiscOasis, on 16th July 2021 at the iconic South Coast Botanic Garden in Los Angeles. The legendary artist's resume namechecks reactivated seminal outfit Chic (who were recently confirmed for the reopening of The Warehouse Project in Manchester, UK), alongside work with Daft Punk, Sister Sledge and Avicii, among many others. A Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame-r, he is now behind music curation for the open-air skate session, which will continue at the Palos Verdes Hills location until Labor Day, 1st September. At the time of writing, no guest appearances have been confirmed.
MusicPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Spice Girls Are Releasing a Brand New Song Just in Time for Their 25th Anniversary

Zig-a-zig ahh! On Monday (June 14), the Spice Girls marked their 25th anniversary and to celebrate, the iconic girl group announced that they're dropping a new song!. "It's official! It's been 25 years of the Spice Girls. We believe there is a Spice Girl in all of us, and we want you to join us on a trip down memory lane! We want to see you singing your heart out, showing off your best dance moves and hear how you've been inspired, influenced and excited by everything People Power," the fivesome posted on the band's official Instagram, before teasing, "p.s. Keep your eyes peeled today if you wannabe excited ..."
Musicmixmag.net

The Prodigy announce revamped ‘Breathe’ with Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA

The Prodigy are set to release a new version of their 1996 track ‘Breathe’ later this week on June 18. The updated version of the classic hit will feature guest vocals from Wu-Tang Clan’s co-founder RZA. Read this next: The Prodigy share a studio clip of new music. The track...
Musicwdrv.com

Behind The Song: Bob Seidemann, the artist and his "Blind Faith" (Bonus Episode)

In episode 69 of Behind The Song, Janda examined the history and lyrics of “Can’t Find My Way Home” by Blind Faith, the short-lived supergroup comprised of Steve Winwood, Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker, and Ric Grech. The album artwork for the band’s sole album was so controversial when it was released in 1969 that it was banned in the U.S. It was created by an American artist named Bob Seidemann, a rock photographer who later abandoned the music industry. Listen to find out about Seidemann’s story in this episode.
Celebritiesallaccess.com

Charese Fruge (@MCMediaonline) Talks To Lara Scott

It’s amazing how some radio success stories get started. It’s proof that “Fate” has everything to do with it. Lara Scott got in to radio by accepting a dare from a friend to get a job at a radio station so the friend could meet the cute morning guy. She took that dare, and years later, Lara is the midday host on Los Angeles’ K-EARTH 101, on the air weekdays from 10a to 3p. “In addition, I post on our station socials during that time, take calls, and chat with listeners via text,” she says. “I am also responsible for creating content for clients in the form of spots and social posts, and from time to time I host events and do live broadcasts for the station.”
Businesswopular.com

James Fox, Dom Waugh To Launch Itv Studios Backed Label Rollercoaster Television

Seasoned producers James Fox and Dom Waugh will join ITV Studios label Rollercoaster Television, later this year. The new outfit is an entertainment label set up to create and produce new formats for the U.K. and global markets. Currently heading up the entertainment division of Remarkable as MD and director of content respectively, Fox and […]
Musictheprp.com

AFI Release “On Your Back” Music Video

AFI have premiered their brand new music video for their track “On Your Back“. That song appears on their eleventh studio album “Bodies“, which was released this past Friday. If you missed it, the band also performed an in-studio session that aired on BBC Radio 1‘s ‘Rock Show With Daniel P Carter‘ over the weekend. You can listen back to that here.
MusicPosted by
defpen

The Undefeated Enlists Cordae, Chloe Bailey, Lucky Daye & More For ‘Music For The Movement III’

ESPN’s The Undefeated has been hard at work delivering musical projects with purpose time after time. Their work started last fall in the aftermath of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, Oluwatoyin Salau and several others. The Washington, D.C. based media outlet put together their efforts to deliver Music For The Movement I with the help of Jensen McRae, Alex Isely, Terrace Martin, Rapsody, 9th Wonder and several other talented musicians. Putting their musical genius together, the group covered timeless Civil Rights Anthems like “Strange Fruit” by Billie Holiday and “People Get Ready” by The Impressions.