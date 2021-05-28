Yuja’s getting shorter

One of the more joyful distractions when walking down a British road is to have your attention suddenly caught by a distinctive flash of blue on the side of a building. Instantly, you know that the building must be important. Stopping in your tracks, you wander up intrigued, and take a closer look. Sometimes the writing on the blue circle – usually a circle but not always so – will inform you about an interesting local person of whom you have never heard; at other times, it tells you that the building has a link with someone very famous indeed. In either case, you leave feeling satisfyingly more knowledgeable than you arrived.