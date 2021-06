Teresa Saunders says she knew the only way she would ever become a millionaire would be if she won the lottery. And last week, she did. The retired North Carolina teacher was shopping for a gift for her 16 year old grand daughter when she got a call informing her that she had won the million bucks. She played the “millionaire maker second chance” drawing and says she kind of forgot about it. At first she wasn’t sure if the call was for real, but it was.