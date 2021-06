In this edition of Nashville Predators News & Rumors, we look at the possible backup goaltender options if Pekka Rinne chooses to retire. Next, we’re going to take a look at Logan Stankoven, who The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler had ranked at number 18 on his top 100 list. Finally, we will look at what Eeli Tolvanen is projected to get as a restricted free agent this offseason and what a suitable offer might be for both sides.