DECATUR -- "The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land," proclaimed General John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans who called for a national day of remembrance for all fallen soldiers (www.history.com/memorial -day-history).