Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rangeley, ME

Community Art Project “Rangeley Rocks ME” Traveling Rocks

Sun-Journal
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rangeley Friends of the Arts continues the Community Art Project with “Rangeley Rocks ME,” a new geo-tagging project where people paint rocks, place them somewhere, photograph and post their locations on a Facebook page. Another person then finds the painted rock and take it away with them on their travels. They then place it someplace else, photograph and post its new location, so the rock travels and you can follow the travels of your rock.

www.sunjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rangeley, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decorative Art#The Rock#Two Rocks#The Community Art Project#Rock Submission#The Lakeside Theater#Rfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Paintings
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden and Putin hold "positive" summit in Geneva despite divisions

President Biden finished the first European tour of his presidency with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Both leaders described the talks as "positive" and "constructive" despite ongoing divisions over Russia's human rights abuses and its failure to take responsibility for cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and The Washington Post senior political reporter Arron Blake join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the summit, and Mr. Biden's approval ratings back at home.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. New projections saw a majority of 11 Fed officials...