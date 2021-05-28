Community Art Project “Rangeley Rocks ME” Traveling Rocks
The Rangeley Friends of the Arts continues the Community Art Project with “Rangeley Rocks ME,” a new geo-tagging project where people paint rocks, place them somewhere, photograph and post their locations on a Facebook page. Another person then finds the painted rock and take it away with them on their travels. They then place it someplace else, photograph and post its new location, so the rock travels and you can follow the travels of your rock.www.sunjournal.com