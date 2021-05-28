Missouri News Headlines Friday, May 28, 2021

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's House Education committee chairs want Governor Parson to call a special legislative session to ban K-12 public school teachings about critical race theory. G-O-P State Representative Chuck Basye (bay-see) and State Senator Cindy O'Laughlin oppose lesson plans about racial inequalities embedded in American history and society. In a letter to the governor, Basye calls the curriculum "divisive and radical." State Representative Nick Shroer (sh-ro-err) of O’Fallon offered a provision during the regular session that would prohibit such teachings, but the attempt did not make it to the finish line. House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade says teaching the truth about America requires recognizing "unpleasant aspects of our collective past that for too long have been downplayed or outright suppressed." She claims bills to censor these chapters of history failed this year for good reason.