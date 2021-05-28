Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Travel Tips For Your Post-Vaccination Memorial Day Weekend

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Millions of Americans are grabbing a quick getaway this Memorial Day weekend, now that COVID-19 cases are down and vaccination rates are up. And while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who are vaccinated can go ahead and embrace those #shotgirlsummer vibes, there are some things you should keep in mind as you hit the road — including the fact that the seven-day average of new U.S. COVID-19 cases is still hovering around 24,000 infections per day, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and 50% of the population hasn't been vaccinated.

www.apr.org
Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Responsible Travel#Restaurants#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#Aaa Travel#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Public Health
Related
Travelourcommunitynow.com

Exercise Tips While Traveling

As travel restrictions are lifted — or at least loosened — in many places around the U.S. and the rest of the world, people are starting to plan vacations, road trips and even business trips. Pandemic aside, many people struggle with maintaining an exercise routine — or a healthy eating...
TravelSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

How to make the most of your post-pandemic travel budget

Listen, I don’t blame you for ignoring travel industry news during the pandemic. Who cares if Hilton went bankrupt (it didn’t) or Alaska Airlines joined some alliance (it did) when you aren’t traveling?. If it wasn’t my job, I would've tuned out that stuff, too. However, many under-the-radar changes did...
TravelOCRegister

11 things to consider for your post-pandemic travel plans

As the number of Californians getting fully vaccinated grows, and COVID-19 positivity rates continue to decline, it’s only natural that we’re all champing at the bit to travel. Where we can safely go and how we get there remain moving targets. So, we’ve put together key points to consider before you hit the road, take flight or sail away.
Lifestyletucsonpost.com

Memorial Day weekend see 7 million passengers in U.S. airports

In the run up to the Memorial Day weekend, nearly 2 million travelers passed through U.S. airports on Friday, making this the busiest day at airports since March 2020. The increase in travel follows news that as of Sunday, 50.5 percent of Americans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Boulder, COCU Boulder News & Events

6 summer travel tips

As COVID-19 restrictions ease and more people become vaccinated, you may have summer travel plans on your mind. Here are six tips to help keep yourself and others safe while traveling. 1: Get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated is the best way to ensure that you are protected from COVID-19 while traveling....
Travelromper.com

5 Expert-Approved Tips For Keeping Your Family Safe During Summer Travel

It’s the question on everyone’s mind these days: How soon can we go on vacation?. After over a year spent in quarantine, many of us are more eager than ever to hit the road and get out of town, but we still want to do it safely, especially since kids under 12 aren’t currently eligible to receive vaccines. And physical health isn’t the only thing to consider: Kids’ mental health is also a concern.
Public Healthmayoclinichealthsystem.org

Tips for traveling after getting vaccinated for COVID-19

As more people are vaccinated for COVID-19, many are looking forward to being able to travel again. While many restrictions have been lifted, COVID-19 has not gone away. So how safe is it to travel?. Stacey Rizza, M.D., a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist, answers questions about traveling at this...
Behind Viral Videosnationalgeographic.com

Your best travel tip just came from TikTok

Unfiltered advice and clever sustainable hacks are what draw travelers to this viral social media app. The most viewed TikTok video of all time shows a young man, dressed up as a Hogwarts student, flying a magic broomstick in an industrial park. The 18-second snippet has been watched some 2.2 billion times.
TravelThrive Global

5 Tips On How To Plan Your First Post-Pandemic Vacation

After an entire year of what feels like Groundhog Day, many of us are finally ready to dust off our suitcases and hit the road. Plus, May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Taking a vacation is more important than ever since nearly half of U.S. workers experienced mental health issues since the pandemic began. But are you among the thousands of American workers taking a guilt trip instead of a vacation? Julie, a young executive from Chicago, went to the Big Apple for a long weekend. A friend asked why she hadn’t planned to stay longer. “I wish I could, but my boss frowns upon us being out of the office for more than a few days,” she said. “I used to not take any vacations until I discovered that short trips and long weekends work best. I don’t want management to think I’m a slacker. Lazy feet don’t eat.”
TravelTravel + Leisure

United Is Giving Away Free Flights for a Year to Vaccinated Travelers

As many destinations around the world reopen to tourists, United Airlines is giving away a year's worth of free flights to passengers who are fully vaccinated. The airline announced a new sweepstake, aptly named "Your Shot to Fly," giving away round-trip flights to winners and one year-long pass to one lucky vaccinated traveler.
TravelBoston Globe

Planning to travel? See how vaccinated your ideal destination is

The news is becoming increasingly positive for the travel industry. Nearly every day the TSA sets a new post-pandemic record for passengers coming through security checkpoints. Survey after survey points to growing consumer confidence in travel this summer. One survey found that 78 percent of Americans plan to travel in 2021. More than 53 percent of respondents to a Lending Tree survey said they have travel plans booked and expect to spend at least $2,400 on their trip.
Travelwvua23.com

US Air travel rebounds with more vaccinations

DALLAS – The airline industry’s recovery from the pandemic passed a milestone as more than 2 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Friday for the first time since early March 2020. The Transportation Security Administration announced Saturday that 2.03 million travelers were screened at airport security checkpoints...
Petsperrytonherald.com

International travel with pets tips

As summer approaches and the promise of widespread COVID-19 vaccination becomes more hopeful, those with cabin fever may be planning exciting vacations abroad after spending the past year in their homes. If pet parents are considering a vacation overseas and intend to bring their animal, they should plan for their furry friend far in advance and do ample research, according to Dr. Christine…
Lifestyleaao.org

Eye Care Tips for Travelers

Eye emergencies can be frightening, especially when you’re far from home. Accidents and injuries can make it hard to navigate a new city – even worse, some conditions can lead to permanent vision loss if not treated appropriately. Here are some top travel tips from comprehensive ophthalmologist and world traveler Anne Sumers, M.D., a clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Public Healthsecuritytoday.com

TSA Surpasses 2 Million Daily Travelers Screened

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) surpassed the 2 million threshold for travelers screened in one day on June 11, when 2,028,961 people were screened at airport security checkpoints. It marked the first time that more than 2 million people were screened since March 2020. This milestone represents 74% of travel volume versus the same day in 2019 and 1.5 million more travelers than the same day in 2020.
California StateKCRA.com

Summer travel heating up in California with fewer COVID-19 restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With COVID-19 restrictions in large-part lifted across California, travel agents are seeing a surge in vacation reservations. American Automobile Association travel agents said they are seeing an uptick in hotel room bookings as travelers plan their summer breaks amid the new freedom. "We do feel travel is...