Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Talking points ahead of the Champions League final

By STEVE DOUGLAS
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City and Chelsea meet in an all-English Champions League final in Porto on Saturday. Here are some of the talking points in the match:. It's a meeting of two of the sharpest minds in soccer, seven years after Guardiola and Tuchel were first properly acquainted - in a Munich restaurant where they talked tactics for hours using salt and pepper shakers as props and were so animated that waiters were too afraid to interrupt.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
99K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Phil Foden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#The Champions League#English#Paris Saint Germain#The Premier League#Christian#Pulisic#Est Dio#Bayern Munich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
UEFAalloaadvertiser.com

Football fans told to self-isolate after returning from Champions League final

Football fans returning from the Champions League final in Portugal have been told to self-isolate after multiple flights reported passengers testing positive for coronavirus. Posting on one fan forum, passengers reported as many as five flights organised by Manchester City for the match against Chelsea have been affected. It follows...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Antonio Conte 'in advanced talks to succeed Jose Mourinho at Tottenham... with former Chelsea boss set for Premier League return' less than a month after quitting Serie A champions Inter Milan

Antonio Conte is in advanced negotiations to become Tottenham's new boss, according to reports in Italy. Spurs have yet to find a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho who was sacked in April after 17 months in charge, with Ryan Mason taking temporary charge until the end of the Premier League season.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Eden Hazard sends message to Chelsea fans following Champions League final win vs Man City

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has admitted that he did not celebrate Chelsea's UEFA Champions League final triumph over Manchester City on Saturday evening in Porto. After getting the better of Madrid at the semi-final stage, the Blues, who will discover their fixture list for the 2021/22 Premier League season later this month, went all the way to lift the trophy for the second time in their history with a 1-0 win at the Estadio do Dragao.
Premier Leaguehitnewsindustry.com

Chelsea Won Their Second Champions League Title!!!

For a second season, Chelsea earned the Champions league from Manchester City by defeating 1-0, courtesy to the first half goal by Kai Havertzs, while the overanalyzing by Pep Guardiola also proven deadly in the English finals. Stay tuned with us to know more about the match. What Was The...
Premier Leaguefootball.london

The Chelsea players who may have said their final goodbyes after Champions League final

With the 2020/21 season now at an end, focus has already switched to the summer transfer window which opens its doors for business on June 9 for teams to make their moves. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and football being played behind closed doors aside from two games last season, finances across the clubs in Europes have taken a huge hit so a summer of heavy spending is not expected.
UEFATelegraph

England's Raheem Sterling unbothered by Scotland rivalry

Raheem Sterling says England will not be 'fighting old battles' when they face Scotland on Friday. The two nations meet in the European Championship for the first time since 1996 when Paul Gascoigne scored one of the most memorable goals in the history of the competition. Scotland need a win...
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

UEFA Champions League Final breaks 3.6 million viewers across Univision and CBS combined

In the United States, the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Final broke 3.6 million viewers across Univision and CBS combined to deliver impressive numbers for both the English-language and Spanish-language broadcasters. The 1-0 victory for Chelsea over Manchester City was televised across CBS Network, Univision, TUDN and Paramount+. The total combined...
UEFApunditarena.com

LiveScore to stream every Champions League match in Ireland

The broadcast deal starts next season. LiveScore has won the rights to broadcast the Champions League in Ireland for the next three years. From the start of the 2021/22 season until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, the popular app will stream every game from Europe’s top club competition to viewers in Ireland for free.