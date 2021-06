The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission updated its guidance on coronavirus vaccines late last week as many employees and employers are starting to return to workplaces or plan for doing so. “Federal EEO laws do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19, so long as employers comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the [Americans with Disabilities Act] and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other EEO considerations,” said the update. “Other laws, not in EEOC’s jurisdiction, may place additional restrictions on employers.”