Corpus Christi, TX

The end of an era: Joe Gazin retires from 3News

KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 19 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is the end of an era. After more than 43 years of reporting the news for South Texas, Joe Gazin retired Friday. Whether covering some of the most dominant stories of the day, such as the major hurricanes starting with Hurricane Allen in 1980, the death of Selena, or even through some of the more recent impacts of COVID-19 and winter storms, Joe Gazin has been the calm voice of reason when we have needed it most.

