Politics

US spy chief will soon confirm if UFO sightings are an actual threat

By Jak Connor
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 19 days ago
The US Director of National Intelligence is expected to deliver a new report to Congress in June on whether the US military considers UFO's a threat. Many people are excited to see if the Pentagon will reveal if aliens are, in fact, true and if we have previously spotted them. However, the Pentagon has made it clear that its true interest isn't aliens but if these UFOs or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) have been created by rival countries here on Earth. Due to the Pentagon stating that aliens aren't what the report is about, many people have been led to believe that the US spy chiefs report will land short of revealing the big news.

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

Donald Trump
