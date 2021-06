ICE365 will feature a dedicated esports betting calendar in collaboration with Esports Charts from June 28 onward. Gauge Esports Betting Impact with ICE365’s New Calendar. Clarion Gaming has teamed up with esports analytics firm Esports Charts to provide a detailed breakdown of all upcoming esports tournaments. Decentralized esports events are often hard to track unless you are committed, and with no regular seasons in some games to speak of, having a dependable event calendar is handy.