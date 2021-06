From HockomockSports.com and Twitter we share the FHS spring sports results:. – Franklin scored once in the first and tacked on two more in the second and that was enough for its pitching staff as the Panthers picked up a 3-1 win on the road, clinching the Kelley-Rex division title for the second straight season. Senior Jake Fitzgibbons drove in a run to put the visitors up 1-0 in the top of the first and then junior Chris Goode and senior Nate Cooke each singled in a run in the second to make it 3-0. Attleboro scored in the bottom of the fifth, when Bailey Camacho (2-for-3) doubled and courtesy runner Hayden Hegarty scored on a single from sophomore Dillon James. Franklin sophomore Alfred Mucciarone earned the win with one run allowed on five hits and one walk, striking out four in five innings. Ethan Voelmicke threw 1.1 innings of scoreless relief with four strikeouts while James Kuczmiec got the save, striking out one in 0.2 innings. Dillon came on in relief for the Bombardiers and tossed five shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks with three strikeouts.