Politics

Missouri News Headlines Friday, May 28, 2021

By Learfield News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's House Education committee chairs want Governor Parson to call a special legislative session to ban K-12 public school teachings about critical race theory. G-O-P State Representative Chuck Basye (bay-see) and State Senator Cindy O'Laughlin oppose lesson plans about racial inequalities embedded in American history and society. In a letter to the governor, Basye calls the curriculum "divisive and radical." State Representative Nick Shroer (sh-ro-err) of O’Fallon offered a provision during the regular session that would prohibit such teachings, but the attempt did not make it to the finish line. House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade says teaching the truth about America requires recognizing "unpleasant aspects of our collective past that for too long have been downplayed or outright suppressed." She claims bills to censor these chapters of history failed this year for good reason.

Kansas City, MOswiowanewssource.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, June 16, 2021

(Kansas City, MO) -- A Jackson County judge has found a man charged with killing six people isn’t competent to stand trial. Twenty-six-year-old Fredrick Scott faces six counts of first-degree murder in the incidents in 2016 and 2017. He’s accused of shooting 57-year-old Steven Gibbons, 54-year-old John Palmer, 67-year-old David Lenox, 57-year-old Timothy Rice, 61-year-old Michael Darby, and 64-year-old Karen Hermeyer to death while they were on city hiking and biking trails. Scott was arrested four years ago. His mental fitness will be re-evaluated in August.
Politicsswiowanewssource.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, June 17, 2021

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A special session could bring Missouri lawmakers back to the state Capitol as early as next Monday. They still need to renew a tax that funds the state’s Medicaid program. A spokesperson for Missouri Governor Mike Parson hasn’t confirmed when he might call House and Senate members back. The tax is set to expire September 30th. It is collected from medical providers like hospitals. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, a Republican state representative from Carthage, says the tax brings in about one-point-six billion dollars of revenue each year. Lawmakers weren’t able to reach a compromise before the regular session ended.
Des Moines, IAkmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, June 11th, 2021

Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Human Services says a baby boy has been turned over to the state under the Safe Haven law. The D-H-S reports the baby was born April 23 -- and is the 48th child turned over under the law. A child who is 30 days old or younger can be turned over at a hospital or health care facility without fear of prosecution for abandonment. The Safe Haven law was approved in the wake of a high-profile case in 2001 involving a teen mother in eastern Iowa who killed her newborn after delivering it at home. Safe Haven babies are placed with foster or adoptive families.