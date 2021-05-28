Rangers' Jason Martin: Makes first start

Cancel
Martin started in left field and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Mariners. Martin had his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday after Texas placed David Dahl (ribs) on the 10-day injured list. He made his first start for the Rangers, who are hoping Martin turns out to be like the last outfielder called up, Adolis Garcia. Martin had been hitting at Round Rock, slashing .302/.413/.755 with seven home runs and 16 RBI through 15 games. Willie Calhoun has settled in as the primary left fielder, and the team has Khris Davis around at DH, so Martin does not have a clear path to everyday at-bats unless he starts mashing like Garcia.

