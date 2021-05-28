Rangers' Jason Martin: Makes first start

Dunning pitched 4.2 innings against Colorado on Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision. The brief outing could be considered a bounce-back for Dunning after he gave up seven runs over four frames in his previous start, and things could have been a lot worse Tuesday at Coors Field, but it's nonetheless disappointing that the right-hander didn't stick around to qualify for the win. He threw 78 pitches -- 59 for strikes -- and departed with a pair of runners on base and two outs in the fifth. Dunning hasn't pitched a full five innings in three of his past four contests, logging a 6.27 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over that stretch. He'll likely make his next start on the road against the Dodgers next weekend.