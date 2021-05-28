Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 05:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations Areas of fog impacting Casper this morning Satellite imagery and local webcams indicate areas of fog have developed around Casper this morning. Travelers should expect visibilities below one mile at times, especially on Interstate 25 to the north and east of town, and around Outer Drive. Travelers should use caution while driving, and use low beam headlights. The fog is expected to dissipate by 9 AM.