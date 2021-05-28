Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Natrona County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 05:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations Areas of fog impacting Casper this morning Satellite imagery and local webcams indicate areas of fog have developed around Casper this morning. Travelers should expect visibilities below one mile at times, especially on Interstate 25 to the north and east of town, and around Outer Drive. Travelers should use caution while driving, and use low beam headlights. The fog is expected to dissipate by 9 AM.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
County
Natrona County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Elevations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. report on Pentagon-documented UFOs leaves sightings unexplained

June 25 (Reuters) - A major U.S. government report on UFOs released on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial nature. The report, submitted...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CBS News

Virgin Galactic receives FAA approval to blast passengers into space

Virgin Galactic finally has the federal government's approval to start launching customers into space from New Mexico. Richard Branson's rocket-ship company announced the Federal Aviation Administration's updated license on Friday. It's the final hurdle in Virgin Galactic's yearslong effort to send paying passengers on short space jaunts. Virgin Galactic stocks shot up 36% on news of the FAA's approval, hovering around $55 a share by late morning.