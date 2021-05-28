Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

We are all tired of the slowly-abating but persistent pandemic. And more than ready to get back to "normal". But employers' efforts to encourage or require employees to return to work present many challenges, such as those involving management of viruses and illnesses that employees may bring with them. Employers are understandably worried about the welfare of their workforce and those with whom they come in contact. Many employers have therefore asked whether they may require that employees subject themselves to a CDC-approved Covid-19 vaccination.