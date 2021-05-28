Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

On Monday, June 21, 2021, OSHA’s COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (the “ETS”), directed at healthcare employers, was published in the Federal Register. This publication triggers a number of deadlines for compliance with various aspects of the ETS, beginning 14 days from publication. Specifically, as of July 5, 2021, employers must adopt certain safety measures to “minimiz[e] employees’ exposure to COVID-19.” Required measures include developing and implementing a COVID-19 plan and workplace hazard assessment and ensuring the safety of workers by providing and requiring face masks (and personal protective equipment, if necessary), physical distancing, screenings for COVID-19 symptoms, and implementing cleaning and disinfection practices. Importantly, the ETS also requires that employers provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated and recover from any side effects.