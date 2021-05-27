Cancel
South Portland, ME

Construction worker injured in trench collapse in South Portland

By Dennis Hoey
Sun-Journal
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA construction worker was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries after being trapped in a trench collapse in South Portland early Thursday morning. The trench collapsed in front of Red’s Dairy Freeze at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Cottage Road, said Robb Couture, spokesman for the South Portland Fire Department. The road was shut down after the accident and was still closed at 6 p.m., an emergency dispatcher said. Authorities are not sure when the road will reopen.

