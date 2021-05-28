Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

Low pay, high housing costs forcing PBC workers to other counties, careers

Palm Beach Interactive
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced an end to the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement that he, Republican lawmakers and some trade associations have said is contributing to a worker shortage by enabling people to stay home. The federal supplement was funded and available to states through September, providing unemployed...

www.palmbeachpost.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Palm Beach County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbc#Unemployment Insurance#Housing Prices#Pbc#Republican#Floridians#Fpuc#Fau#Pr#Yahoo Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Society
News Break
Florida Atlantic University
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
Related
Arlington, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Arlington's high housing costs, segregated neighborhoods could be focus of partnership

Jun. 16—Arlington will participate in a national initiative focused on developing equitable housing policies and programs. The city announced in a press release Tuesday that leaders will work with the Housing Solutions Lab. Based out of New York University, the lab offers help to cities with analyzing housing policies and programs, as well as developing and instituting new ones.
PoliticsJonesboro Sun

Labor shortages, wages, unemployment compensation

Recent reporting in the Washington Post, raises the question about whether Republican governors who are ending their involvement in the federal government’s expanded unemployment compensation are doing so for reasons related to their personal business interests. While the governors of Maryland and West Virginia have business interests that would benefit...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Four states emerge as test case for cutting off jobless benefits

Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri this week emerged as a collective test case for whether cutting off federal unemployment benefits will help push people back into the job market or contribute to a slowdown in the economic recovery. Governors in 26 states — all Republican except for Louisiana’s John Bel...
Florida Statebocaratontribune.com

Florida KidCare Offers High Quality, Low Cost Heath and Dental Insurance to Children

Florida KidCare is the state’s high quality, low cost health and dental insurance program for children from birth through the end of age 18. Designed with kids in mind, Florida KidCare ensures children are growing healthy every year with a robust list of benefits. Most families pay $15 or $20 for all children in the household, while others pay nothing at all.
Georgia StateGriffin Daily News

Pandemic unemployment rules run out June 26 for Georgia

ATLANTA -- In accordance with the plan for re-employment and the announcement to no longer participate in the federal unemployment insurance programs enacted through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, the Georgia Department of Labor will reinstate many of the eligibility requirements waived during the recent pandemic.
EconomyKMOV

Teens have their pick of jobs thanks to a worker shortage

(CNN) -- Teenage workers are in high demand this summer, especially at Main Street businesses. And that will come as a relief since working teens were hard hit by pandemic-related layoffs. In May of 2020, their national unemployment rate was just shy of 30%, according to federal jobs data. But...
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

It’s not a worker shortage, it’s a worker renaissance in a post-pandemic economy

Prospective workers line up for a job fair at the Gold Coast casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent) Headlines continue to call attention to a shortage of workers in the leisure and hospitality sector here and around the country. Workers are supposedly staying at home and avoiding work given federal unemployment insurance benefits — or so the story goes. But the commentaries fail to fully acknowledge that the “weird” labor dynamics we are observing may be the result of a paradigm shift fueled by workers who are reimagining work in a post-COVID economy. This ‘worker shortage’ may actually be driven by a shift in worker preferences regarding job satisfaction and work environment, which is leading many to choose different career paths (or stay home). Those who believe this paradigm shift is occurring simply because of a supplemental federal benefit will be left behind in a post-pandemic recovery if they do not also reimagine their workspaces.
Economymarketplace.org

Will cutting federal unemployment benefits push job growth?

In some states, this is the first week people out of work can’t collect the extra $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits. The benefits expired in Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri on Saturday. Will this drive more applicants to jobs that have remained unfilled?. “There’s definitely a worker out there...
RestaurantsBusiness Insider

Restaurant workers are quitting at record-high rates, and it could force their employers to raise wages, experts say

Restaurant workers quit at record levels in April, and it's another sign that employers are going to have to work harder to attract and retain workers. The quit rate, which refers to the percentage of people who voluntarily leave their jobs over the period, reached 5.6% in April for the food service and accommodations sector. That number is an all-time high for the industry, according to Gordon Haskett Research Advisors, and it was more than twice the rate of the economy as a whole, not counting farming jobs.
Economydailymagazine.news

Unemployed workers in these four states lose their federal benefits this weekend

On June 12, unemployed workers in Alaska, Iowa, Missouri and Mississippi will see their pandemic unemployment benefits shut off three months early, the first of 25 Republican-led states to slash federal benefits that would ordinarily expire in September. It's the beginning of a bold, mass, social and economic experiment to...
Los Angeles County, CAPasadena Star-News

LA County considers paying rent for low-income tenants

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday, June 8, to look at ways to help pay off rent balances accumulated during the pandemic by low-income tenants. Supervisor Hilda Solis said the county needs to step in to avoid a larger crisis for those tenants as well...
Thomas County, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

County eyes ARPA money to augment essential workers' pay

THOMASVILLE — Thomas County commissioners have adopted a tentative plan that may put a little extra in the pockets of the county’s essential workers. Commissioners approved a tentative plan Tuesday morning that would use the county’s proceeds from the American Rescue Plan Act to compensate essential county workers. The county...
Panama City, FLNews Herald

Bay County businesses struggling to find workers because of housing? Now there's help

PANAMA CITY — With a shortage of workers across many industries, local businesses have gained a new resource to help attract new employees and keep current ones. During the Bay County Chamber of Commerce meeting Friday, the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors introduced an employer-assisted housing program aimed to help businesses educate their employees on how to buy a home.
Chicago, ILtribuneledgernews.com

Back-aching work. Low pay. No health care: Here’s why Chicago restaurant workers aren’t coming back.

CHICAGO — Emilio Enriquez has climbed from busser to line cook during his seven years working in restaurants, and he still dreams of becoming a chef. But he hasn’t worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and won’t look for a job until fall, once unemployment benefits no longer pay more than he would likely earn working and, he hopes, more people are vaccinated.
Alachua, FLGainesville.com

Low-paid workers face stagnant wages, increasing housing costs

As the pandemic wanes, people are returning to work and losing government support. Low-wage earners who are often renters face an untenable situation. Nationally, the median price of a home has steadily increased by 57% over the past decade, while the federal minimum wage has not changed from $7.25 per hour ($10 in Florida on Sept. 30). Those who don’t own a home nor benefit from this price inflation are stuck with stagnant low wages and increasing housing costs.
Palm Beach County, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Poll: Palm Beach County influencers say businesses should raise pay to attract workers

As the coronavirus pandemic winds down and some businesses struggle to find workers, the majority of Palm Beach County politicos and community influencers who responded to a Palm Beach Post poll said firms should offer higher wages to attract applicants. The majority of respondents also said they still wear masks when out in public and that they plan to travel this summer.
Montgomery County, PAfox29.com

Montgomery County leaders create plan to combat rising housing costs

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Residents in Montgomery County say the cost of living has become an issue. Community and county leaders are coming together to find a solution. Chelsea Oscapinski and her friend Mike gather at Norristown’s Transportation Center. They say they’ve lived on and off the streets of Norristown for almost three years and searched for apartments, but scarcity and money are barriers they cannot mount.