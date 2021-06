I can’t imagine the fear parents feel if and when they learn their kids’ school is on lockdown. An equally scary situation for the students and faculty. The speed at which information is getting to those locked down in the school must seem like forever. Plans that are practiced for these types of emergencies are put in place and authorities are called to diffuse the situation. Hopefully without incident. Some of those procedures include: "lock all doors and windows immediately, never open doors or windows unless ordered to do so by a safety or school official, instruct all students to stay low and away from the windows and doors." Here’s more.