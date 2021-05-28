Southern Indiana businesses making progress after pandemic

SOUTHERN INDIANA — Fifteen months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, some Southern Indiana business owners are finding themselves in a very different place than they were last year.

Ed Faulstick, owner of commercial IT company C3 Tech, bought a larger space in Clarksville in May 2020 to relocate his current operations, which includes a staff of 11. He said he's on track to see a double in business between 2020 and 2022. A lot of that, he said, comes from the tech needs borne out of the pandemic.

"Fortunately, COVID has been good for technology," Faulstick said. "I think that's where I attribute most of of our growth is customers realizing technology can really keep their business alive when people can't come to work."

As COVID-19 spread across the state, county and the world last spring, many workers who had previously been in office settings were suddenly working from their dining room tables, with businesses having little time to prepare for this shift — some parts of which are still in place.

"We've got end users [who were] using their kids' school laptops trying to work and do Zoom," he said. "So we're supporting all of these things that we weren't typically supporting."

"Everybody wasn't ready for COVID," said Brian Key, director of business development at C3 Tech. "Obviously nobody knew it was going to happen, how long it was going to take.

"There were a lot of people that needed to go home to work and there were a lot of them that weren't ready to do that."

Workers also started taking a look at the tools they had for working from home — finding a need for newer laptops, being able to print from home, a good internet connection.

"Things that weren't big issues before suddenly became urgent and there weren't enough resources available," Faulstick said.

But in the year since businesses have started to look at new ways of working. Before the pandemic, it might have been a rare perk if an employer paid for their staff's home internet service. Now, it's becoming part of doing business. The companies are also looking at ways to shore up their data — moving to cloud-based systems rather than a physical server.

"I think a lot of businesses have reflected and said 'you know what? We could have better IT infrastructure so that our team can work from wherever or we could have these features that would allow us to be more effective when we work," he said. "That's where we come in."

Stevie Carper, owner of New Albany Sugar Shoppe on Pearl Street, wasn't in business at all at the start of the pandemic — that's been a professional shift due to COVID-19.

Last April, Carper was laid off from the steel company where she'd worked as an office administrator for seven years.

"After cleaning everything and redoing my entire house, I found my grandma's recipes up in the attic and it just kind of clocked," she said. "I thought 'gosh I could do these. And that's where the adventure began."

Carper started selling at the New Albany Farmers Market in July and soon, had a house overtaken by candy-making. She started looking for a rental space to create the sweets, thinking she could have a little retail shop included and still do the farmer's market. In August, she found it, and, in November, opened to the public.

"We've been blessed by being busy and I've not been able to make it back out to the farmer's market because I'm busy here every day," Carper said. "It's been a great thing."

Carper's son and daughter are also part of the company, and she's recently started working on becoming a micro incubator for other small businesses.

"I didn't have much help to get started and I think it would be nice to help other women get started in their businesses, especially moms," she said.

And, with the recent lifting of the mask mandate, for many Carper is finally able to see the joy and surprise her customers show when they come into her shop.

"It makes me happy to see so many other people happy too," she said. "It's just like the best thing that's ever happened to me in my entire life.

"I love being part of the fabric of the downtown area, I'm allowed to be quirky and weird and it's great. I love the reception I've gotten from all the people, the natives of New Albany who are just tickled to have a little candy store."

Carper said her story also shows that people can reinvent themselves "at any age in your entire life; you just have to want to do it," she said. "I've always had the drive in me, COVID just kind of kicked me in the butt and got me rolling into doing something that I'm way better off than I was before COVID.

"I'm just trying to live my life to its fullest and this candy shop is part of my adventure."