U.S. Politics

Letter: Conservative columnist gets two issues wrong

Reading Eagle
 28 days ago

I would like to comment on two of Marc Thiessen’s recent columns. In “Beware of infrastructure trap” (May 22) he wrote that the Democrats are laying a trap for Republicans and have zero intention of compromising. It is the Republicans who have no intention of compromising, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said as much, stating that “100% of our focus is on stopping this new administration.” How do you compromise with that?

