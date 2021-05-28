Yankees, Jays split tight doubleheader at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier breaks his bat in the seventh inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays used a strong pitching performance to shutout the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees responded with a 5-3 triumph in the nightcap.

"In the first game, it was tough for us to get anything going," Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez told reporters Thursday in New York City.

"You have to turn the page quickly, focus on Game 2. We got ahead, scored early and that was very good for us."

Blue Jays right-handed starter Alek Manoah dominated the Yankees and allowed just two hits over six shutout innings in the first game of the twin bill. He threw seven strikeouts and issued two walks in the 2-0 win.

Yankees starter Domingo German also had a strong start, but gave up the go-ahead runs in the third frame. German did not allow a hit through the first two innings. He also retired the first two batters of the third frame.

Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien then launched a 2-1 German sinker to left field for a 374-foot homer. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette followed with another 374-foot solo blast in the next at-bat.

German allowed just three hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings to take his third loss this season. Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn his second save of the season.

Left fielder Miguel Andujar was the only Yankees player to record a hit in the first game of the doubleheader.

Thursday's finale got off the a much faster start. The Yankees went up 1-0 on a Gio Urshela RBI double in the bottom of the first inning.

The Blue Jays responded with a big third inning. Santiago Espinal singled to start the frame, but got out on a double play in the next at-bat. Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery then issued back-to-back walks, which brought Bichette to the plate with two runners on and two outs.

The Blue Jays shortstop smacked the first pitch of that exchange to left center field for a 414-foot, three-run shot to give his team a 3-1 edge.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge tied the game in the bottom of the same inning with a two-run homer to center field. Judge's 13th homer of the season traveled an estimated 440 feet.

Sanchez followed with a go-ahead, 444-foot solo shot in the bottom of the fourth inning. Judge brought in the final run of the game with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth frame.

Judge went 1 for 1 on the day with three RBIs, a run scored and a walk. Sanchez and Yankees first baseman D.J. LeMahieu recorded two hits apiece in the victory.

Montgomery allowed five hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings, but did not receive a decision. Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray allowed five hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings and took his second loss this season.

The Yankees (29-21) face the Detroit Tigers at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Blue Jays (25-24) battle the Cleveland Indians at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.