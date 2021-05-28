Book Review: Family, Tradition, & Romance – The Messina Hof Story

The State Fair is excited to put home chefs who have been honing their skills during the COVID-19 pandemic to the test with the 2021 Cooking Contests. We all spent more time at home in 2020 than we had ever anticipated, which led to a lot of folks picking up a spatula and trying out new recipes. Whether you got your start during the pandemic, or you’ve been participating in the Fair’s cooking contests for years, with 14 contests throughout the Fair’s 24-day run, there is a contest for everyone to compete in with the potential of bringing home a State Fair ribbon – and bragging rights!