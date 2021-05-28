Book Review: Family, Tradition, & Romance – The Messina Hof Story

Does your dad like Westerns? How about mysteries? Many fathers do. Every Friday and Saturday thru Nov 13, the Lone Star Murder Mystery troupe at Texas Star Dinner Theater (816 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-310-5588) is performing Dead, Dead on the Range. For the price of admission, you get a three-course plated dinner of beef, chicken, fish, or veggie, your choice of coffee, tea, or water, and a seasonal dessert, plus an entertaining 90-minute show about bringing a cattle baron’s murderer to justice in 1880s Texas. Tickets are $59.95 per person (tax/gratuity not included) at TexasStarDinnerTheater.com. Doors open at 7pm, dinner is served at 7:30pm, and the show starts at 8pm. As this show often sells out, purchasing tickets in advance is strongly recommended.