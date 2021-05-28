Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

It’s Illegal to Do This in Massachusetts When It’s Raining

By Marjo
Posted by 
Live 95.9
Live 95.9
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My cousin who lives in the Boston area recently posted on social media about her frustrations with drivers who don't turn on their headlights when it's raining, "It should be illegal!" she said. Ummm, news flash cuzzo, it is! I already knew this (then again, I'm quite versed in the laws of the road, i.e. a million tickets) but my cousin was unaware, and I ALWAYS see people driving in the rain without their lights on. It got me wondering, do people just not know?

live959.com
View All 18 Commentsarrow_down
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
1K+
Followers
922
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#The Massachusetts Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Cars
Related
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Here’s What That Red ‘X’ On The Front Of A Building Means

Slater and Marjo were talking about Slater's eye stye this morning and how it's a common misnomer that they're contagious. Wanna know what else is commonly misunderstood? Do you ever see those red "X" markings on a house or a building? People often think that this means the building is to be razed. In actuality, it means that the structure has been deemed unsafe for emergency personnel, police, fire, ems, etc.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Live 95.9

Ten Safest Cities in Massachusetts Ranked

Massachusetts is statistically one of the safest states in the county, coming in at number seven in a ranking by U.S. News and World Reports. In fact, New England as a whole reported the lowest number of instances of violent crime and property crime per year. So what is the...
Augusta, MEPosted by
Live 95.9

Is Walmart Going Bagless on July 1? Yes & No

A trip to the local Walmart is pretty much a mundane everyday occurrence for most folks. But a slight change in that routine can cause a huge ripple effect. Case in point, a viral article coming from 92 Moose in Augusta, Maine (a Townsquare Media station, like this one) which stated that Walmart was going 100% bagless on July 1. Seeing that this article originated in Maine, this was absolutely true.
AnimalsPosted by
Live 95.9

Local Berkshire Family Gets Visit from Moose

The warm weather is finally here and we've seen mother nature out in full force recently. It seems like bears are everywhere right now, but Michael Maffuccio, Honda Finance Manager at Bedard Brothers, and his wife Vanna received a few visits from a moose last week. The couple and their children live in Becket, where I believe it's fair to say they see a little more wildlife action than those of us who live in more populated areas.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Live 95.9

POLL: Masks Come Off In Mass., Are You Worried?

Governor Charlie Baker's original date for the "reopening of Massachusetts" was set for Aug. 1; however, due to the recent announcement by the CDC which says that vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks indoors (in most situations) or outdoors, that date was moved up to May 29. The...
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

LOOK: This Big Bear Captured on Video Hunting for Food in Pittsfield

Similar to the tick population, the bear population appears to be ramping up in the Berkshires and residents are capturing much of their activity on video. We shared a video last week from New Marlborough with three bears coming up to a resident's porch only to be "wooshed" away. If you missed it, checkout the video by going here. Then we found another video that we shared where a mama and her cub were minding their own business, just roaming around. That particular video was quite adorable. You can view that video by going here.
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Pittsfield Street Fight Disrupts Traffic (VIDEO)

Caught on video! In a social media post on Facebook posted by Suzanne Anita, you can see what appears to be two guys brawling in the middle of East St. near the intersection of First St. The clip is about 40 seconds long and doesn't appear to be terribly violent;...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Live 95.9

See How MA Environmental Police Are Trained in Water Survival

This past week the Massachusetts Environmental Police to part in their officer Water Survival Training program with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Unit. Environmental Police Lt. David Unaitis explained that the training started in 2013 and is mandatory for every new Mass Environmental Police Officer to complete....
Health ServicesPosted by
Live 95.9

Four Local EMTS Honored As ‘National EMS Week’ Rolls On

Four Berkshire emergency medical service workers, among many others statewide, are being honored this year with "Star Of Life" awards. Chris Bargmann, Shannon Regan, Erica Bulshey, and George Beckwith received recognition. J.D. Hebert has been in the EMS world since 1991. Hebert has worked for Berkshire Ambulance, County Ambulance, Lanesborough...