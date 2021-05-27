Cancel
DNR offers tips on how being bearwise can protect yourself

By editor@news-reporter.com
lincolnjournalonline.com
 29 days ago

A bear on the back porch, a bear in the trash, or a bear destroying a bird feeder are all relatively minor situations and almost all could be avoided by Becoming BearWise, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). “Avoiding problems with bears is usually simple, though it may not always be convenient,” says […]

www.lincolnjournalonline.com
