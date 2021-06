What’s the funniest thing you’ve seen on a pitch?. Alex Dunbar trying an up-and-under against Wales in 2015. I’d been sin-binned, so Alex slotted in at stand-off and attempted this kick that was meant for Tim Visser but went backwards 10m and straight out on the full. The best bit was Eck turning to Greig Laidlaw and trying to blame him, for reasons I’ve never quite been able to understand.