Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Connecticut shooting: 3 dead, 1 seriously hurt in suspected murder-suicide, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WR1os_0aESjixG00

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Three people are dead and one person is being treated for serious injuries following an apparent murder-suicide in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, police said.

According to WTNH and WTIC, the incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Friday at a Lownds Drive home. Windsor Locks police arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds and a fifth who was unharmed, the news outlets reported.

Crews pronounced three adults, including the suspected shooter, dead at the scene, authorities said. The fourth victim is undergoing surgery for serious injuries at a nearby hospital, according to the news outlets.

Police continue to investigate the incident but believe it was a murder-suicide, authorities said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Windsor Locks, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Windsor Locks, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Murder#Police#Conn#Fox61news#Wtnh#Wtic#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Honolulu, HIPosted by
WDBO

3 Honolulu officers charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old

HONOLULU — A Honolulu police officer has been charged with murder and two other officers are facing attempted murder charges in the fatal April 5 shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Prosecutors, who announced the charges Tuesday, called the shooting of Iremamber Sykap following a high-speed chase “unjustifiable,” KHON reported. Forty-two-year-old...
Georgia StatePosted by
WDBO

Georgia police shooting: Officer, suspect dead after traffic stop

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police officer and a suspect are both dead after gunfire erupted during a traffic stop in Cherokee County, authorities said. According to WSB-TV, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted early Thursday that it “is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Holly Springs Police Department.” A Holly Springs officer and a suspect died in the incident, the agency said.
California StatePosted by
WDBO

Newborn baby found in trash can at California park

LYNWOOD, Calif. — Authorities in California are searching for a person of interest after a newborn baby boy was discovered in a Lynwood trash can last week, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to KTLA and KTTV, the incident occurred about 8 a.m. Friday at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park....
Daytona Beach, FLPosted by
WDBO

Massive fire destroys church in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters battled a massive fire at a church early Thursday. The fire started at the Calvary Baptist Church located on the corner of Peninsula Drive and Earl Street on the beachside in Daytona Beach, firefighters said. The Daytona Beach Fire Department, along with the Holly Hill...
Posted by
WDBO

Alaska hiker found alive after reported missing and chased by bears

NEW YORK — An Alaska hiker whose whereabouts were unknown for nearly two days after she reported being chased off a trail by bears was found alive Wednesday evening, officials said. Fina Kiefer, 55, of Palmer, Alaska, emerged from the woods and was spotted on a road about a mile...