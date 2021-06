Politicians in Chula Vista are routinely blowing past the city’s flimsy campaign finance limitations, Jesse Marx reports in a new story. The common behavior – practiced by Republicans, Democrats, Council members and the mayor in multiple recent election cycles – owes at least in part, Marx found, to vague rules that none of the elected officials who benefited from them seem too anxious to rectify, that allow campaigns to take out loans exceeding individual donation limits, with plans to pay them back after the election, effectively skirting the limitation entirely.