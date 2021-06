Well we’ve all now seen the news about the exclusivity period of negotiation ending for the hosting rights to the 37th America’s Cup. There’s certain to be a lot of conjecture about it and I really do hope, perhaps naively, that we can avoid a protracted courtroom drama. In light of this, Live Sail Die has tasked me with writing a column for why we should support a possible offshore defence. These should not be taken as personal views but merely an attempted articulation of a view, and please do remember that this does not mean that the Cup is inevitably headed offshore.