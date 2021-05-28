Wilmington baseball team advances to District 10 championship game

SLIPPERY ROCK — There may be no cookouts for Wilmington High’s baseball team and fans on Monday.

But that suits the Greyhounds just fine.

Wilmington earned its first appearance in the District 10 baseball championship game with a 7-1 win over Cambridge Springs in the Class 2A playoff semifinals on Thursday at Slippery Rock University.

Wilmington (17-3) will take on region foe Sharpsville (17-1) on Monday at Slippery Rock University. Game time will be announced.

The Blue Devils beat the ‘Hounds twice during the regular season, 12-2 and 7-5.

The Greyhounds have not played for a District 10 title, although they did win WPIAL (District 7) and state titles in 1981 under coach Bob Mitcheltree. The school was built 55 years ago and the Greyhounds joined District 10 in 1994.

Coach James Geramita, who is in his sixth year at the helm, said the team is flying high.

“The kids are thrilled to be playing on Monday,” he said. “At the beginning of the season, I wasn’t sure what to expect. We had three starters (Jaret Boyer, Isaac Schleich, Dylan Batley) returning from two years ago, but that meant we were putting six guys who never played an inning of varsity on the field.

“We knew we’d have some dips, but we also knew that we had a solid team. I did believe that we had the potential to get to this place.”

Boyer was the winning pitcher. He went five innings, giving up no runs, five hits and two walks while striking out nine. He is now 7-2.

Schleich came in to get the last two outs. He surrendered one earned run, two hits and two walks while fanning four.

Wilmington scored two in the first, four in the second and one in the fourth.

Cambridge Springs scored its lone run in the seventh.

The Greyhounds made the most of their eight hits, five of which went for extra bases.

Boyer was 2 for 3 with two doubles, while Dom Serafino had a single, double and three RBIs, Garrett Heller a triple and RBI and Ben Miller a triple.

“Any time we had guys on, they finished the job,” Geramita said. “Everything just came together.”