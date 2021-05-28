Cancel
Struggling seabirds wave red flag about ocean health

By Chelsea Harvey
eenews.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeabirds are "sentinels" of ocean health. If marine ecosystems are suffering, the birds will be among the first to show it.

EnvironmentDiscovery

Make Some Waves for World Oceans Week

Whale hello there. Did you know the ocean makes up 70% of the planet’s surface? The theme for this year's 2021 UN World Oceans Day is "The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods." Now more than ever, it is crucial that we research, raise our voice and roll up our sleeves to help protect the environment, including our oceans. From fire to ice, check out these photos from climate change artist, Enzo Barracco.
EnvironmentThe Independent

It is possible to leverage ocean wealth, while protecting ocean health

The ocean sustains life on Earth but remains one of the most undervalued, under-researched and recklessly exploited natural wonders. Although it generates more than half the oxygen we breathe, regulates our climate, feeds billions of people and supports 350 million jobs across the world, humans have not only taken the ocean for granted, we have actively contributed to its decline.
SciencePhys.org

The long view: Studying kelp forests and coral reefs to understand and predict the effects of climate change

What will the Earth be like for our children and grandchildren, as temperatures continue to rise? We can be fairly certain of some things: Some regions will become inhospitable, as heat drives their inhabitants away or causes massive declines and changes in their ecosystems. Many other physical, chemical and biological processes will also be affected by rising temperatures that threaten critical ecosystem services such as food production, biodiversity and energy security.
WildlifeThe Guardian

‘Gamechanging’ £10m environmental DNA project to map life in world’s rivers

Concealed by the turbid, swirling waters of the Amazon, the Mekong and the Congo, the biodiversity of the world’s great rivers has largely remained a mystery to scientists. But now a multimillion-pound project aims to describe and identify the web of life in major freshwater ecosystems around the world with “gamechanging” DNA technology.
Environmentnationalgeographic.org

Learn About the Ocean - Anytime, Anywhere

Explore ideas, activities, and resources to spark creativity and curiosity from anywhere!. Less than eight percent of the ocean is protected, and yet the ocean covers 70 percent of the planet. The ocean sustains life for all of us who live here, including more than half of the air we humans breathe. We gain food, jobs, travel, recreation, knowledge, growth, and innumerable opportunities from the ocean, and yet we do not give back all that we take. With 42% of the world’s population under the age of 25, we believe that young people and – you – the educators who reach them are key to addressing our planet’s most pressing problems and sustaining a thriving planet. But our greatest stewards of the ocean are learning in classrooms right this minute, and whether they are learning along coastlines or far from the ocean itself inland, and here’s some inspiration for how you can do this for our ocean from fellow educators.
HealthHerald Community Newspapers

5 Ways to Support Ocean Health

(Family Features) The ocean covers more than 70% of Earth’s surface, produces more than half of the world’s oxygen and is home to more than 700,000 species. However, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, scientists estimate if nothing is done, 90% of the world’s tropical reefs will be gone by 2043, threatening 25% of marine life and impacting nearly 500 million people who depend on them for food, income and coastal protection.
Scienceastrobiology.com

Role Of Surface Gravity Waves in Aquaplanet Ocean Climates

The TM300 aquaplanet ocean with SGW parameterizations. Zonal-mean zonal current velocity uocean (a, b), vertical momentum diffusivity (c, d), potential temperature Θocean (e, f) and salinity Socean (g, f). The left column (a, c, e, g) corresponds to the climatological mean state. The right column (b, d, f, h) shows the differences between integrations with and without SGW parameterization.
Electronicsearth.com

Drones can help monitor the health of remote seabird colonies

A new study has demonstrated that drone imagery combined with artificial intelligence is an effective yet inexpensive way to monitor remote seabird colonies. Scientists at Duke University and the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) used machine learning to analyze more than 10,000 drone images of seabirds in the Falkland Islands. The...
Environmentmaritime-executive.com

Study: As the Oceans Warm, Wave Intensity May Increase

Sea level rise isn’t the only way climate change will devastate the coast. Our research, published June 8, found it is also making waves more powerful, particularly in the Southern Hemisphere. We plotted the trajectory of these stronger waves and found the coasts of South Australia and Western Australia, Pacific...
WildlifePhys.org

Pollutant concentration increases in the franciscana dolphin

The concentration of potentially toxic metals is increasing in the population of the franciscana dolphin—a small cetacean, endemic to the Rio de la Plata and an endangered species— according to a study led by a team of the Faculty of Biology and the Biodiversity Research Institute (IRBio), published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.
EnvironmentScience Daily

Human-driven climate change only half the picture for krill

In the heart of their Antarctic habitat, krill populations are projected to decline about 30% this century due to widespread negative effects from human-driven climate change. However, these effects on this small but significant species will be largely indistinguishable from natural variability in the region's climate until late in the 21st century, finds new University of Colorado Boulder research.
California StateMiami Herald

Protection sought for California fish and lizard species

A tiny fish native to Southern California streams and a legless, sand-swimming lizard will be studied to determine whether they qualify for protection under the federal Endangered Species Act, a conservation group said Wednesday. The Center for Biological Diversity said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that it will...
Wildlifeoceanleadership.org

Member Highlight: First Global Statistical Analysis Of Harmful Algal Blooms

International study finds no worldwide trend in blooms, but significant increases in some regions and of certain species, pointing to the need for better monitoring and data collection—especially in light of greater societal reliance on coastal resources. (From Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution) — The first-ever global statistical analysis of trends...
Environmentrpi.edu

Climate Change Threatening Freshwater Lakes

Since 1980, oxygen levels in deep waters of surveyed lakes has declined 18.6% and 5.5% at the surface. Although these numbers don’t seem to be particularly high percentages, lakes are losing oxygen 2.75 to 9.3 times faster than the oceans. Kevin Rose, a professor in the biological sciences department at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, says that decline will have impacts throughout the ecosystem.
Earth SciencePhys.org

Leading scientists warn of global impacts as Antarctic nears tipping points

As governments convene for the annual Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM) June 14-24, 2021, an Expert Working Group of leading Antarctic scientists warns that climate change is pushing this remote polar region, which connects all our ocean basins and keeps our planet habitable, towards numerous tipping points with global ramifications for humanity and biodiversity.
Earth Sciencescitechdaily.com

Ozone Pollution Has Increased in Antarctica – From Both Natural and Human Sources

Ozone is a pollutant at ground level, but very high in the atmosphere’s “ozone layer,” it absorbs damaging ultraviolet radiation. Past studies have examined ozone levels in the Southern Hemisphere, but little is known about levels of the molecule in Antarctica over long periods. Now, researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology have analyzed more than 25 years of Antarctic data, finding that concentrations near the ground arose from both natural and human-related sources.
Boulder, COearth.com

Krill face a double whammy of climate change

Krill populations in the Southern Ocean are projected to decline by about 30 percent this century, according to a new study from CU Boulder. While the projected krill losses are tied to anthropogenic global warming, this will not be obvious right away. The experts report that the human-driven effects on...
ScienceCNET

The world waves hello to a brand-new ocean

For the past century, National Geographic magazine has been responsible for mapping the world's oceans: the Indian Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean and the Arctic Ocean. These four oceans are one of the first geographical lessons we learn in school. But now, for the first time, the magazine...
Environmenthippocraticpost.com

Breaking the Plastic Wave on World Oceans Day

Breaking the Plastic Wave, a global analysis using first-of-its kind modeling, shows that we can cut annual flows of plastic into the ocean by about 80% in the next 20 years by applying existing solutions and technologies. No single solution can achieve this goal; rather, we can only break the plastic wave by taking immediate, ambitious, and concerted actions. The Breaking the Plastic Wave report was done in partnership with SYSTEMIQ, the University of Oxford, the University of Leeds, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and Common Seas.